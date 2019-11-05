Services
Asheville Mortuary Services Inc
89-B Thompson Street
Asheville, NC 28803
828-254-0566
Leicester - Michael Burke, 57, of Leicester, North Carolina, passed away Friday, November 1, 2019, at his residence. Michael was born on September 7, 1962, in Elyria, Ohio, to the late Walter Burke and Shirley Laughton Burke. He was a graduate of Elyria High School and served his country proudly in the U.S. Navy. He was married to his wife of thirty six years, Janet Dorothy Carey Burke and worked at Orthopedic Appliance Company. Michael was a member of Montreat Pipes and Drums and The Grandfather Mountain Highlanders, with whom he served as drum major. He was an avid fisherman and loved to target shoot. He will be greatly missed.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Janet of Leicester; four sisters, Patricia Dow and husband Steve of Louisa, Virginia, Diane Ford and husband Bob of Elyria, Sonia Dudash and husband Al of Elyria, and Sylvia Morley and husband Greg (deceased) of Salem, Oregon; and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

The family wishes to extend their warmest regards to the staff of Care Partners Hospice for their caring support during this difficult time. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.ashevillemortuaryservices.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019
