|
|
Michael Curtis Batts
Greer, SC - Michael Curtis Batts, 56, of Greer, SC, passed away Friday, October 25, 2019.
A native of Buncombe Co., Michael was a son of Curtis H. Batts and of the late Mary Elizabeth Fairchild Batts. He worked as a telecommunications engineer for 30 years.
Surviving in addition to his father are his forever friend and companion, Cheryl Miller; sisters, Diane Holder and Teresa Smith (Robert); and nieces, Danielle, Jamie, Amber and McKayla.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, November 8, at Groce Funeral Home on Patton Avenue. The family will receive friends following the service.
A celebration of life will be held from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, November 10, at the 305 Lounge & Eatery at 305 N. Main St., Hendersonville.
The online memorial is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Oct. 29 to Nov. 3, 2019