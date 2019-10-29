Services
Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 252-3535
Michael Curtis Batts


1963 - 2019
Michael Curtis Batts Obituary
Michael Curtis Batts

Greer, SC - Michael Curtis Batts, 56, of Greer, SC, passed away Friday, October 25, 2019.

A native of Buncombe Co., Michael was a son of Curtis H. Batts and of the late Mary Elizabeth Fairchild Batts. He worked as a telecommunications engineer for 30 years.

Surviving in addition to his father are his forever friend and companion, Cheryl Miller; sisters, Diane Holder and Teresa Smith (Robert); and nieces, Danielle, Jamie, Amber and McKayla.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, November 8, at Groce Funeral Home on Patton Avenue. The family will receive friends following the service.

A celebration of life will be held from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, November 10, at the 305 Lounge & Eatery at 305 N. Main St., Hendersonville.

The online memorial is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Oct. 29 to Nov. 3, 2019
