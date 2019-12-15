|
Michael Dean Pearson
Asheville - Michael Dean Pearson, 66, went to his heavenly home on Friday, December 13, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 19, in the Patton Avenue chapel of Groce Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Green Hills Cemetery.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Please visit www.grocefuneralhome.com for full obituary and to leave condolences for the family.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2019