Michael Drane
Michael C. Drane passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020. A public viewing will be held 1:00-6:00 pm Monday, April 27, 2020 in the chapel of Ray Funeral & Cremation Service. The viewing will be available via live streaming from 1:00-3:00 pm on his obituary at rayfuneralcremation.com. In compliance with the COVID-19 restrictions, only 10 individuals will be allowed in the facility at a time. A private funeral service will be 10:00 am Tuesday, April 28, 2020 in the chapel of Ray Funeral & Cremation Service with burial to follow at 12:00 pm at the WC State Veterans Cemetery.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020