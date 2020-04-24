Services
Ray & Allen Funeral Service - Asheville
1373 Sweeten Creek Rd.
Asheville, NC 28803
(828) 252-5521
Viewing
Monday, Apr. 27, 2020
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Ray & Allen Funeral Service - Asheville
1373 Sweeten Creek Rd.
Asheville, NC 28803
View Map
Viewing
Monday, Apr. 27, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
available via live streaming
his obituary at rayfuneralcremation.com
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 28, 2020
10:00 AM
Ray & Allen Funeral Service - Asheville
1373 Sweeten Creek Rd.
Asheville, NC 28803
View Map
Burial
Tuesday, Apr. 28, 2020
12:00 PM
WC State Veterans Cemetery
Michael C. Drane passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020. A public viewing will be held 1:00-6:00 pm Monday, April 27, 2020 in the chapel of Ray Funeral & Cremation Service. The viewing will be available via live streaming from 1:00-3:00 pm on his obituary at rayfuneralcremation.com. In compliance with the COVID-19 restrictions, only 10 individuals will be allowed in the facility at a time. A private funeral service will be 10:00 am Tuesday, April 28, 2020 in the chapel of Ray Funeral & Cremation Service with burial to follow at 12:00 pm at the WC State Veterans Cemetery.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020
