Michael Duane Vendeville
Michael Duane Vendeville

Candler - Michael Duane Vendeville, 71, of Candler passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at John F. Keever, Jr. Solace Center in Asheville. Born August 25, 1948 in Lansing, MI, he was a son of the late Robert M. Vendeville and Mildred R. Campbell Vendeville. He owned and managed rental cabins for years. Surviving is his nephew, Troy Snow and his spouse, Terrie, of Bryson City, NC, and Michael's partner, Christopher Mello of Asheville. No services will be held at this time. Condolences may be made to the family at www.ashevilleareaalternative.com.






Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
