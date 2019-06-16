|
Michael Edward Gosnell, Sr.
Asheville - Michael Edward Gosnell, Sr., 71, of Asheville, passed away Monday, June 10, 2019, at Mission Hospital.
A lifelong resident of Asheville, Michael was a son of the late Woodrow and Reva Clark Gosnell. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Larry Gosnell, and his first wife, Linda Willis Gosnell.
Michael was a Vietnam Veteran. He retired from the Post Office in 2000 after 27 years of service. He was also a 32nd Degree Mason, and Shriner since 1981. He was also of the baptist faith.
Surviving are his wife, Kathy Gosnell; children, Christina Gosnell Romick, Michael Edward Gosnell "Bubba," Jr., Vanessa Mills, Patrick Sheehan, and Kelly Moreland; grandchildren, Hollie, Peyton, Alex, Camryn, Logan, Lindsey, Cassie, Emma, and Erin; great-grandchildren, Calli and McKenna; brother, John Gosnell; and several nieces and nephews.
Memorial services for Mr. Gosnell will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, June 17, 2019, in the Patton Avenue chapel of Groce Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
The online memorial is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on June 16, 2019