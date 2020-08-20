Michael Edward Penland
Michael Edward Penland "Mike" age 72, passed away at his home in Candler, NC. on Tuesday, August 18, 2020. Born October 23, 1947, in Buncombe County, he was the son of Maurice Gardner Penland and Trula Buckner Penland of Candler, both of whom preceded him.
Other than his parents, Mike was preceded by two siblings: Linda Hensley, and Ronald Penland. He graduated in 1966 from Enka High School and in 1970 from Mars Hill College with a B.S. degree in Accounting. An avid outdoorsman, he was retired and lived at the Penland family home place in Candler.
Survivors include one son, Jonathan Michael Triplett and wife Sonya of Lenoir, NC, and two grandchildren: Nathan Rance Triplett, a freshman at the University of North Alabama, Florence, Alabama; and Molly Elizabeth Triplett a junior at Hibriten High School in Lenoir. He is also survived by his brother Robert "Bob" Penland and numerous extended family members.
Burial will be private in the Penland family cemetery.
In honor of Mike's life, memorials may be made to youth programs at First United Methodist Church, 309 Church Street NW, Lenoir, NC 28645, or Wise Earth School of Ayurveda, P.O. Box 160, Candler, NC 28715 or www.wiseearth.com
Online condolences should be directed to www.greer-mcelveenfuneralhome.com
Greer-McElveen Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the Penland/ Triplett family.