Michael Eugene "Churchmaus" Early
Lowndesville,SC - 7-21-1954 - 3-9-2019
Michael Eugene "Churchmaus" Early, 64, passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019 at the Abbeville, SC Medical Center.
Michael was born in Charlotte, NC, and was a longtime resident of the Bent Creek section of Asheville. He was a graduate of Enka High School, and served in the U.S. Army. He was an avid fisherman, musician, and was an active member of Iva Church of God. He resided in South Carolina for the last 10 years.
Michael was preceded in death by his parents, Brasco M. Early, Jr. and Mary Lou Blankenship Early.
Surviving are his daughter, Allison Arnold and her husband, David Arnold (Michael's son-in-law), and their children, Braeden Michael Arnold and Dominik Makoto Arnold; sisters, Marcia Banner (Leslie) and Susan Early (Gus); and several nieces and nephews.
Michael's friends are encouraged to attend a visitation at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 13, at Groce Funeral Home, Patton Avenue, followed by the service at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family to assist with expenses.
The online memorial is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Mar. 11, 2019