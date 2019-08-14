|
Michael Evan Burke
Asheville - Michael Evan Burke, 84, passed away August 10, 2019. Mike, as he was known to all, was a loving husband and father, devoted brother, loyal friend, and active community volunteer. He made friends everywhere he went, had a wonderful sense of humor, loved playing and watching golf, and was a movie aficionado.
Mike was a veteran of the United States Army and a graduate of Mars Hill College. In 1970, he was awarded a fellowship through the University of Tennessee, Knoxville (UTK) and earned a Masters of Arts in College Teaching, Department of History. He was a Faculty Associate of UTK. Mike retired from teaching Social Studies at Farragut Middle School, Knox County Schools.
Mike was preceded in death by his wife, Marthann Coleman Burke. He is survived by daughter Catherine Burke Rains and husband Cal, Asheville; daughter Marshall Burke Barton and husband Tom, Duluth, GA; son John David Burke and wife Katie, Montgomery, AL; daughter Becky Doolittle, Binghamton, NY; and daughter Heather Hanna, Barneveld, NY; brother Terry Burke and wife Barbara, Memphis, TN; nephew Patrick Burke and wife Dorothy, Memphis, TN; ten grandchildren, Caroline and Cole Rains; Charlie and Chris Dukes, Catherine Baxter, Haley and Katherine Barton; and Chelsea, Lora and Jacob Burke; and six great-grandchildren.
Mike will be remembered for his strong faith and generous spirit. He was a member of St. Barnabas Catholic Church, Arden, North Carolina, and he regularly volunteered with the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry at St. Barnabas, the Welcome Table at Skyland United Methodist Church, and the Asheville Area Habitat for Humanity ReStore.
A Memorial Mass will be at 11:00 AM on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at St. Barnabas Catholic Church in Arden with Father Adrian Porras officiating. His family will receive friends at a reception at the church following the Mass. Inurnment will be at Lewis Memorial Park, 415 Beaverdam Road, Asheville, North Carolina 28804 at 2:30 PM after the reception at St. Barnabas.
In lieu of flowers, Mike asked that donations be made to , Memphis, Tennessee, St. Barnabas Catholic Church, or Asheville Area Habitat for Humanity.
Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian is assisting the family and the memorial register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Aug. 14, 2019