Michael H. Sutton, Jr.
Asheville - Michael H. Sutton, Jr., age 57, of Asheville, died Saturday, March 21, 2020.
Michael was born April 3, 1962 in Colbert County, AL to the late Michael Howard Sutton and Shelby Jean Saint Sutton. He was a US Army veteran, a self-employed gun smith and a radiology technologist.
Surviving are his daughter, Lindsay Highhouse; sons, Aaron, Michael and Daniel Sutton; sisters, Ann McCuen, and Becky Clark; brother, Tim Sutton; and four grandchildren
His memorial service will be held at a later date.
West Funeral Home is assisting the family.
For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Mr. Sutton's obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Mar. 31 to Apr. 5, 2020