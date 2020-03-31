Services
West Funeral Home
17 Merrimon Avenue
Weaverville, NC 28787
(828) 645-3011
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Sutton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael H. Sutton Jr.


1962 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael H. Sutton Jr. Obituary
Michael H. Sutton, Jr.

Asheville - Michael H. Sutton, Jr., age 57, of Asheville, died Saturday, March 21, 2020.

Michael was born April 3, 1962 in Colbert County, AL to the late Michael Howard Sutton and Shelby Jean Saint Sutton. He was a US Army veteran, a self-employed gun smith and a radiology technologist.

Surviving are his daughter, Lindsay Highhouse; sons, Aaron, Michael and Daniel Sutton; sisters, Ann McCuen, and Becky Clark; brother, Tim Sutton; and four grandchildren

His memorial service will be held at a later date.

West Funeral Home is assisting the family.

For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Mr. Sutton's obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Mar. 31 to Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -