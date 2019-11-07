|
Michael James Kirkland
Weaverville - Michael James Kirkland, age 66, of Weaverville, died Tuesday, November 5, 2019.
Mike was born March 14, 1953 in Swain County to the late Maxwell James and Lois Coleman Kirkland and was a resident of Buncombe County since 1973. He was a machinist with Perfection Gear for almost 40 years. Mike enjoyed woodworking, gardening, was a great cook and a NASCAR fan. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Roger Kirkland.
Surviving are his wife of 46 years, Linda Coates Kirkland; daughters by heart, Samantha Lambert and husband Michael and their children, Aurora, Jethro and Vanille, and Christina Grant; nieces, Sarah Coates, Asia McAdams and Trish Owen; nephews Justin and Benny Owen; sisters, Phyllis Raposa and husband Jerry of Concord, and Lynda Kirkland of Bryson City; brother, Max Kirkland and wife Rita, all of Bryson City; brother-in-law, Randy Coates; sister-in-law, Donna Torres and husband Miquel.
His funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 9, 2019 in the Chapel of West Funeral Home, 17 Merrimon Ave., Weaverville. His graveside service will be held at 2:30pm Saturday, November 9, 2019 in Holly Springs Baptist Church Cemetery in Bryson City, NC.
The family will receive friends 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday, November 8, 2019 at the funeral home.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019