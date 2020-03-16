|
Michael Jay Beuglas
Asheville - Michael Jay Beuglas, 60, of Asheville, died Sunday, March 15 at his residence.
Michael was born in East Chicago, Indiana and grew up in Hammond, Indiana and Asheville. He was preceded in death by parents Jack Beuglas and Elsie Beuglas Smith.
Survivors include sister Lorraine Smith Angel (Tom Bougus); brothers, Charles Smith (Robin) and Steven Smith (Kelly); nephews and nieces, Austin and Allison Angel, Levi Smith, Courtney Hendricks (Austin) and Kyle Smith.
Michael graduated from Asheville High School and attended UNC-A. He was a member of the Greater Reynolds Lion Club and was employed by the Marjorie McCune Memorial Center Assisted Living Community in Black Mountain, where he counted his fellow employees and the residents as dear friends.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Marjorie McCune Center, 101 Lions Way, Black Mountain, NC 28711.
The online memorial is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Mar. 16 to Mar. 18, 2020