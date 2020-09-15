Michael L. Miller



It is with humble acceptance of God's will that we announce the death of Michael L. Miller, 67, formerly of Asheville, NC who departed this life at his residence in Columbia, SC. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, September 18, 2020 at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Ray Funeral & Cremation Services, 1373 Sweeten Creek Road, Asheville, NC. Interment immediately following at Sunset Cemetery, 1138 Sweeten Creek Road, Asheville, NC.



Mr. Miller is survived by his parents, Rev. Paul and Dorothy Miller, his son, Michael Williams, three sisters; Barbara Oglesby (Ditrich) of Dacula, GA, Deborah Wilson (Jersey) of Cornelius, NC, Janice Paulette Miller of Tucker, GA and a host of relatives and friends.



Expressions of sympathy may be sent to 18717 Bluff Point Road, Cornelius, NC 28031. Alexander Funeral Home, located at 1424 Statesville Rd., Charlotte, NC 28206 is serving the family.









