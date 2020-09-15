1/1
Michael L. Miller
1953 - 2020
Michael L. Miller

It is with humble acceptance of God's will that we announce the death of Michael L. Miller, 67, formerly of Asheville, NC who departed this life at his residence in Columbia, SC. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, September 18, 2020 at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Ray Funeral & Cremation Services, 1373 Sweeten Creek Road, Asheville, NC. Interment immediately following at Sunset Cemetery, 1138 Sweeten Creek Road, Asheville, NC.

Mr. Miller is survived by his parents, Rev. Paul and Dorothy Miller, his son, Michael Williams, three sisters; Barbara Oglesby (Ditrich) of Dacula, GA, Deborah Wilson (Jersey) of Cornelius, NC, Janice Paulette Miller of Tucker, GA and a host of relatives and friends.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to 18717 Bluff Point Road, Cornelius, NC 28031. Alexander Funeral Home, located at 1424 Statesville Rd., Charlotte, NC 28206 is serving the family.




Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Sep. 15 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Celebration of Life
12:00 PM
Ray Funeral & Cremation Services
SEP
18
Interment
Sunset Cemetery
September 15, 2020
Dear Family, we the Worldwide Missionary Baptist Tabernacle and the Grant Family do bow in humble submission to our Lord. We Pray for you all that the God of all Comfort will Bless and Keep you is our Prayer.

Rev. Dr. Louis Grant, Senior Pastor
Rev. Dr. James Grant, Pastor
James Grant
Friend
