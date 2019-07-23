|
Michael Larry Blankenship
Asheville - Michael Larry Blankenship, 66, passed away Friday, July 19, 2019 at the John F. Keever Solace Center in Asheville.
Michael was born in Asheville, NC to the late Avon and Bonnie Blankenship. He was a self-employed handyman, plumber, and painter. Michael loved the outdoors and enjoyed fishing, hiking, and hunting ginseng.
Surviving Michael are his daughters, Bridgette Vinson and husband, Martin, of Candler, NC, Stephanie Bleckley and husband, Chris, of Alexander, NC; brother, Tony Blankenship and wife, Carol; sister, Donna Dupree and husband, Dave; 7 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held 12:00PM, Saturday, July 27, 2019 at the Hominy Valley Singing Grounds, 1433 Pisgah Highway; Candler, North Carolina 28715 with Dale Hickey officiating.
Condolences can be made to the family at www.ashevilleareaalternative.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on July 23, 2019