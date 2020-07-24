1/1
Michael "Mike" McLeod
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael "Mike" McLeod

Asheville - Michael Ramsey McLeod, 78, of Asheville, passed away on July 19, 2020.

A native of Dixie, GA, Michael was a son of the late Herbert and Frances Ramsey McLeod.

He was a graduate of the American University Law School and served as the General Counsel of the Senate Agriculture Community, where he was responsible for drafting many legislative initiatives. After leaving government service, Mike joined the law firm of Davis and McLeod in early 1978 and later established his own law firm of McLeod Watkinson and Miller. He worked as a lawyer-lobbyist where he represented such clients as the Chicago Board of Trade for more than 20 years, the American Association of Crop Insurers for more than 30 years and the United Egg Producers. Mike worked closely with members of Congress on farm legislation and other agricultural interests. He was often asked to speak to various farm groups and was widely considered a leader in his field.

In 1995, Mike and his wife purchased a small tract of land in South Asheville ad began to develop a small vacation rental resort. They poured their hearts into making their dreams come true and, after purchasing two additional tracts, have been able to build 25 vacation rental cabins. Mike retired in 2017, moved to Asheville and enjoyed walking, his two German shepherds and spending time with his family.

Mike is survived by his loving wife, Sandy Hendrix McLeod; one son, Michael Christopher McLeod; one grandson, Colt Michael McLeod and one brother, Jerry McLeod.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association of WNC.

Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian is assisting the family. If you wish to share a message or a memory with the family, please visit Mike's obituary page at www.grocefuneralhome.com.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Jul. 24 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Groce Funeral Home Lake Julian
72 Long Shoals Rd
Arden, NC 28704
(828) 687-3530
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Groce Funeral Home Lake Julian

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved