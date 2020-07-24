Michael "Mike" McLeod
Asheville - Michael Ramsey McLeod, 78, of Asheville, passed away on July 19, 2020.
A native of Dixie, GA, Michael was a son of the late Herbert and Frances Ramsey McLeod.
He was a graduate of the American University Law School and served as the General Counsel of the Senate Agriculture Community, where he was responsible for drafting many legislative initiatives. After leaving government service, Mike joined the law firm of Davis and McLeod in early 1978 and later established his own law firm of McLeod Watkinson and Miller. He worked as a lawyer-lobbyist where he represented such clients as the Chicago Board of Trade for more than 20 years, the American Association of Crop Insurers for more than 30 years and the United Egg Producers. Mike worked closely with members of Congress on farm legislation and other agricultural interests. He was often asked to speak to various farm groups and was widely considered a leader in his field.
In 1995, Mike and his wife purchased a small tract of land in South Asheville ad began to develop a small vacation rental resort. They poured their hearts into making their dreams come true and, after purchasing two additional tracts, have been able to build 25 vacation rental cabins. Mike retired in 2017, moved to Asheville and enjoyed walking, his two German shepherds and spending time with his family.
Mike is survived by his loving wife, Sandy Hendrix McLeod; one son, Michael Christopher McLeod; one grandson, Colt Michael McLeod and one brother, Jerry McLeod.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association
of WNC.
Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian is assisting the family. If you wish to share a message or a memory with the family, please visit Mike's obituary page at www.grocefuneralhome.com
.