Michael Norman Warlick
Michael Norman Warlick 42, died peacefully with Jesus as his savior on Thursday, December 19, 2019 after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.
He will be missed by all the surviving family members whom Michael loved dearly including a son, mother, sister, grandparents, aunt and uncle. Among his favorite memories was spending time in Asheville with his grandfather.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date. The family request that in memory of Michael a random act of kindness be done in his honor.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Dec. 22 to Dec. 24, 2019