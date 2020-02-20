|
|
Michael P. Levi
Black Mountain - Michael P. Levi, 79 of Black Mountain, NC, died February 18, 2020. He was born February 5, 1941 in Leeds, England, to the late Jack and Esther Levi.
Having earned his BS in Chemistry and PHD in Biophysics from Leeds University, Mike was a former Professor & Administrator with Forest Resources and Extension Services at North Carolina State University.
Mike is survived by his wife of 53 years, Patricia Levi; son, Mark Levi of Charlotte; son, Keith Levi and wife Patti Cameron of Asheville.
He was a Passionate advocate for Habitat for Humanity & Swannanoa Valley Christian Ministry; Loved to spend time in the garden, walks at the beach and time with his family.
A Celebration Service will be held 2pm Sat February 22, 2020 at Warren Wilson Presbyterian Church, 101 Chapel Drive, Swannanoa, NC 28778.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in his name to Swannanoa Valley Christian Ministry or Warren Wilson Presbyterian Church. Condolences may be shared at CremationSocietyNC.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020