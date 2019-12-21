|
Rev. Michael Pickens
Canton - Michael Johnson Pickens, 79, of Canton, went to be with his Lord Friday, December 20, 2019.
A native of Canton in Haywood County, Mike wed Cordelia Young of Candler in 1959. Mike moved with his new bride to New Mexico where he served in the Air Force. Mike soon felt a call to the ministry and left the military after 2 years to attend Baptist Bible College in Illinois. Mike had a hunger for the Bible and a desire for people to have a personal relationship with Jesus. He gave 60 years of his life to preaching, teaching, and traveling across the country proclaiming the gospel message. There is no one who believed in or lived more for the cause of Christ. If you spoke to Mike, or just met him for the first time, it would only be a few moments and he would be asking if you knew Jesus and testifying of Gods amazing grace. Today, she was waiting at the gate, he fell into the arms of his sweetheart "Dee" and they walked hand in hand to finally see Jesus! I'm sure the words of one of his favorite songs bellowing from his lips, "Hosanna, Deliverance has come! Palms of Victory, Crowns of Glory, Palms of Victory....". He was loved and will be missed.
Surviving are his children: Dave, Mark, Gina and Robert; 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
A visitation will be held Monday, December 23, 2019, from 9:30 AM until 10:45 AM at Tabernacle Baptist Church followed by the funeral service at 11:00 AM. Burial will be held in Pisgah View Memorial Park, 1529 Smoky Park Hwy, Candler, NC 28715.
If you would like to do something in Mike's honor, memorials may be made to Tabernacle Baptist Missions Fund, or Tabernacle Radio Ministry, both located at 3931 White Horse Road, Greenville, SC 29611.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019