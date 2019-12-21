Services
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel
6710 White Horse Road
Greenville, SC 29611
(864) 294-6415
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Pickens
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rev. Michael Pickens

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rev. Michael Pickens Obituary
Rev. Michael Pickens

Canton - Michael Johnson Pickens, 79, of Canton, went to be with his Lord Friday, December 20, 2019.

A native of Canton in Haywood County, Mike wed Cordelia Young of Candler in 1959. Mike moved with his new bride to New Mexico where he served in the Air Force. Mike soon felt a call to the ministry and left the military after 2 years to attend Baptist Bible College in Illinois. Mike had a hunger for the Bible and a desire for people to have a personal relationship with Jesus. He gave 60 years of his life to preaching, teaching, and traveling across the country proclaiming the gospel message. There is no one who believed in or lived more for the cause of Christ. If you spoke to Mike, or just met him for the first time, it would only be a few moments and he would be asking if you knew Jesus and testifying of Gods amazing grace. Today, she was waiting at the gate, he fell into the arms of his sweetheart "Dee" and they walked hand in hand to finally see Jesus! I'm sure the words of one of his favorite songs bellowing from his lips, "Hosanna, Deliverance has come! Palms of Victory, Crowns of Glory, Palms of Victory....". He was loved and will be missed.

Surviving are his children: Dave, Mark, Gina and Robert; 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

A visitation will be held Monday, December 23, 2019, from 9:30 AM until 10:45 AM at Tabernacle Baptist Church followed by the funeral service at 11:00 AM. Burial will be held in Pisgah View Memorial Park, 1529 Smoky Park Hwy, Candler, NC 28715.

If you would like to do something in Mike's honor, memorials may be made to Tabernacle Baptist Missions Fund, or Tabernacle Radio Ministry, both located at 3931 White Horse Road, Greenville, SC 29611.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -