Michael Ray Hyatt
Candler - Michael Ray Hyatt, 69, of Candler, passed away on Friday, February 22, 2019, at the Charles George VA Medical Center.
A native of Haywood Co., Michael was a son of the late Walter Stanley Hyatt, Sr., and Augusta Brookshire Hyatt. He was also preceded in death by his son, Jeremy Michael Hyatt, who sadly passed way in 2000 at the age of 23; sisters, Marie Rickard and Pauline Duckett; brothers, Billy Hyatt, Jack Hyatt, and Walter Hyatt, Jr.
Mr. Hyatt proudly served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps. He retired from Buncombe Co. Veterans Services, where he served as the only Veterans Services Officer for 23 years. Mike was a humble, caring and generous man. A true friend to all who had the pleasure of knowing him. His kind heart and beautiful smile will be missed by many!
He is survived by his daughter, Kristy Middleton and husband John, and their children, Hannah, Garrett and Hyatt; sisters, Helen Cox, Betty Green, and Dixie King; brothers, Bobby Hyatt and David Hyatt; and his loving partner of 16 years, Marsha Atherton.
The funeral service for Mr. Hyatt will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday at Groce Funeral Home on Patton Ave. The Rev. Jackie Collins will officiate. Interment with Marine Corps honors will follow at Grace United Methodist Church Cemetery.
His family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Feb. 24, 2019