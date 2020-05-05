|
Michael Robert Fagan
Fletcher - Michael Robert Fagan, 72 passed away peacefully on May 3, 2020. An Asheville native, born May 11, 1947, he was the son of the late Clifford Henry and Ruby Wise Fagan. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Jimmie, Ron, and Jerry Fagan.
A veteran of the US Navy, he served as a seaman in the Patrol Boat, Riverine Division during the Vietnam War. Known as the "Brown Water Navy", PBR crews patrolled enemy river traffic in country and were instrumental in supporting Special Operations activities. Mr. Fagan continued his service to both his country and community as a member of law enforcement for 16 years working for both the Asheville Police Department and the Buncombe County Sheriff's Department. Mr. Fagan earned the rank of Sergeant within the Sheriff's Department and earned distinction as a sharp shooter as well as being chosen the 2000 Officer of the Year. He retired from the Sheriff's Department in 2006.
In addition to this service, he left a mark across the community in the many bridges and construction projects he was a part of during his time with Blue Ridge Structure Company. Mr. Fagan was especially proud of having worked on the bridges at the I-240 interchange spanning Tunnel Road.
Mr. Fagan is survived by his wife of 49 years, Lynda Potter Fagan, daughters; Shanon Martin and husband Hayes, Erin Cole and husband Robert, his nephews Ron Fagan Jr., Sam Fagan, and Tim Fagan, and his nieces Teri Fagan and Tracy Fagan Brown. He is also survived by 9 great nieces and nephews as well as several great great nieces and nephews.
A private family service will be held followed by burial at Riverside Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may made to Eblen Charities 50 Westgate Parkway, Asheville, NC 28806 or eblencharities.org.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from May 5 to May 6, 2020