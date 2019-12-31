|
Michael Scott Tipton
Asheville - Michael Scott Tipton, 48, of Asheville, died unexpectedly Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Memorial Campus of Mission Hospital.
A native of Buncombe County, he was a son of Joanne Sexton Tipton of Fletcher and of the late James Michael Tipton. Scott was also preceded in death by an infant son, Michael Dalton Tipton.
Scott worked at UPM Raflatac for 18 years, as well as owned a daycare in South Asheville with his wife Kim. He loved spending time at the lake cabin, fishing with his son Madison and watching high school and college wrestling. He enjoyed building things and working on anything mechanical with Madison.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his loving wife of 22 years, Kimberly Ledford Tipton; one son, Madison Tipton of Asheville; one sister, Jamie Calloway (Terrell) of Fletcher, as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins and nephews.
A Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, January 2, 2020 in the Chapel of Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian and burial will follow at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. His family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 11:30 AM until 1:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a contribution in Scott's memory to the Enka High School wrestling team (attn: Mark Harris).
To leave a message of condolence or to share a memory with the family, please visit Scott's obituary page at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020