Michael V. Bowman
Asheville - Michael Vincent Bowman, 61, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, May 19, 2019.
A native of Buncombe County, he was a son of Kathleen Burgess Bowman and the late Benjamin Paul Bowman, Jr. He was a self-employed Heavy Equipment Operator but was well known as a collector and entrepreneur of sorts. He was a true believer that what some people saw as trash, he saw as treasure. He built a successful business and was an avid motorcycle enthusiast.
Michael never met a stranger. He loved God, his country and most of all his family and friends.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, Susan Lawson Bowman, and his siblings, Jeffrey Bowman (Cappy), Sherry Shelton (Jack), Teresa Cole (George) and Sandra Watkins (Steve), and a number of nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be at 5:00 p.m. Thursday in the Patton Avenue chapel of Groce Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends following the service.
Memorials may be made to one's favorite charity.
The on-line register is at GroceFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on May 21, 2019