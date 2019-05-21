Services
Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 252-3535
Memorial service
Thursday, May 23, 2019
5:00 PM
Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
View Map
Visitation
Following Services
Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Bowman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael V. Bowman

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Michael V. Bowman Obituary
Michael V. Bowman

Asheville - Michael Vincent Bowman, 61, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, May 19, 2019.

A native of Buncombe County, he was a son of Kathleen Burgess Bowman and the late Benjamin Paul Bowman, Jr. He was a self-employed Heavy Equipment Operator but was well known as a collector and entrepreneur of sorts. He was a true believer that what some people saw as trash, he saw as treasure. He built a successful business and was an avid motorcycle enthusiast.

Michael never met a stranger. He loved God, his country and most of all his family and friends.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, Susan Lawson Bowman, and his siblings, Jeffrey Bowman (Cappy), Sherry Shelton (Jack), Teresa Cole (George) and Sandra Watkins (Steve), and a number of nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be at 5:00 p.m. Thursday in the Patton Avenue chapel of Groce Funeral Home.

The family will receive friends following the service.

Memorials may be made to one's favorite charity.

The on-line register is at GroceFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on May 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Groce Funeral Home
Download Now