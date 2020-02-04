|
Michael Vernon Fryar
Fairview - Michael Vernon Fryar, 72, passed away peacefully at Mission Hospital on February 2, 2020, surrounded by family and friends.
Born in Oak Ridge Tennessee, he was the son of the late Volney V. Fryar and Mayme Vernon Lawson Fryar.
He is survived by his wife, Brenda Brookshire Fryar; daughters, Melissa Fryar and Christy Fryar Ingle; son-in-law, James Brian Ingle; grandson, Ian Fryar; mother-in-law, Wanda Brookshire; and many cousins whom he considered to be more like sisters and brothers.
He is preceded in death by both parents and his brother, Arthur Jenkins "Art" Fryar.
Mike attended A.C. Reynolds High School, served in the U.S. Navy, and worked for Banjo's Performancenter until he opened his own engine business, Fryar Performance Inc, in 1980.
Mike was elected as a Buncombe County Commissioner in 2012 and was passionate about serving his community and working in the best interests of the citizens of Buncombe County. He also served on the Asheville-Buncombe Technical College Board as a Trustee.
A special thank you to Dr. Joe Van Nort who has been a tremendous friend and source of support during his battle with cancer. The family would also like to offer their gratitude to Dr. Charles Bryan and Dr. Gregory Campbell for their continued care and concern; thanks to Kermit Tolley, Chief of MEDIC and the MEDIC family for their unwavering support and care; and also to Robert Pressley, County Commissioner District 3, for his care and friendship.
A memorial service will be held at Trinity Baptist Church Asheville on Friday, February 7th, 2020 at 1:00 pm and visitation will immediately follow. Rev. Dr. Ralph Sexton and Rev. Allen Rash will officiate. Honors will be provided by the Buncombe County Honor Guard and Buncombe County Emergency Services.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Trinity Baptist Building Fund.
The family sincerely appreciates the outpouring of love and support that we've received.
The online memorial is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020