Michael Wayne Few
Florence, SC - Michael Few left his earthly life at age 60, on April 17, 2019 due to terminal cancer. He had lived with his Mother, Frances Collins Few in Florence for a short time before entering hospital and nursing home there in Florence.
Michael is survived by his only son, Michael Collins Few of Charlotte, NC, his former wife Paige Smith Allen of Asheville NC, his mother and brother, Randy Few of Florence, his brother Dr. Gary Few and Jeanne of Birmingham, AL and his father and step mother, Theron and Darlene Few of Mebane, NC, and special friends, Mary Buckner of Asheville and Flinn Dargan of Pawleys Island, SC.
Michael was born at St. Francis Hospital in Greenville, SC on April 5, 1959, which happened to be a "Master's Sunday" at the Augusta National Golf Club. Two decades later, he met Art Wall (the winner of the Masters on the Sunday of his birth) at the Masters and enjoyed sharing that day with Mr. Wall. Michael was an avid golfer most of his life until loosing his sight to glaucoma at age 45.
He was a cradle roll "charter member" of Aldersgate Methodist Church, organized October 10, 1960. He attended schools in Greenville, Rome, GA, Florence and N. Augusta, SC, graduating from East Side High School in Greenville, class of 1977. He also did further studies at Spartanburg Methodist College, Furman University and Frances Marion University. He was a salesman for Hannaco Knives & Saws.
The family will hold private services of burial and remembrance at a later date. Memorials may be made to The Salvation Army, N&SC Division, 501 Archdale Dr., Charlotte, NC 28217-4237. Send remembrances to [email protected] or mail to 302 Emerson Drive, Mebane, NC 27302-9328. Soli Deo Gloria!
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Apr. 28, 2019