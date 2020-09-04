1/1
Micheal Carey
Micheal Carey

Asheville - Micheal "Mike" Ramsey Carey, 66, of Asheville, N.C. passed away peacefully on August 29, 2020 with his brother Paul at his side.

Mike was born on October 3, 1953 to Marie Ellen Buckner Carey and Richard Edward Carey in Corona, California. Mike was preceded in death by his mother, his stepmother Dena Carey, and his sister Melody Dawn Carey.

Mike is survived by his father LTGEN Richard E. Carey of Plano, TX, brothers Bill Carey of Parker, Texas, Paul Buckner Carey of Virginia Beach, VA, Bob Carey of Russellville, AR, and sister Tamara Carey Solum of Sunrise, FL.

Mike was a gifted cross country runner in high school where he earned many track metals and was once ranked number four in Virginia H.S. cross country rankings as a freshman. Mike served as a Seaman in the U.S. Navy aboard USS Niagara Falls (AFS-3) and shore duty at NOLF San Nicolas Island California. He worked in the hospitality business, was a skilled house framer, and construction laborer.

Mike was disabled later in life but still managed to hike and enjoy the woods as much as his abilities would allow. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed walks with his long time friend and companion Margie Kesterson.

The Carey family would like to thank the staff at the Charles George VA Medical Center and their Hospice Unit for their outstanding care, support, and love during Mike's last days. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the American Lung Association.

Mike's ashes will be spread in his beloved mountains per his wishes….




Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Sep. 4 to Sep. 5, 2020.
