Michelle E. Hales
Fletcher - Michelle Elizabeth Hales, 51, of Fletcher, died Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at CarePartners Solace Center.
A native of Columbia, SC, she was a daughter of Paul Langford of Missouri and of the late Eloise Freeman Langford.
Michelle graduated from T.C. Roberson in 1987 and later graduated from Wesleyan University in 2014.
In addition to her father, she is survived by her soul mate, Dean Hales; her aunt, Ann Langford; Michelle's canine child, "Bull" as well as her special close friends, Amy, Veronica, and Dawn.
Due to the local and national health concerns, a service celebrating Michelle's life will be held in the Chapel of Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian at a later date which will be announced a few days prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, Michelle's family asks that you consider making a donation in her memory to the Susan G. Komen for the Cure (ww5.komen.org) or to a .
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Mar. 19 to Mar. 22, 2020