Services
Groce Funeral Home Lake Julian
72 Long Shoals Rd
Arden, NC 28704
(828) 687-3530
Resources
More Obituaries for Michelle Hales
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michelle E. Hales

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michelle E. Hales Obituary
Michelle E. Hales

Fletcher - Michelle Elizabeth Hales, 51, of Fletcher, died Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at CarePartners Solace Center.

A native of Columbia, SC, she was a daughter of Paul Langford of Missouri and of the late Eloise Freeman Langford.

Michelle graduated from T.C. Roberson in 1987 and later graduated from Wesleyan University in 2014.

In addition to her father, she is survived by her soul mate, Dean Hales; her aunt, Ann Langford; Michelle's canine child, "Bull" as well as her special close friends, Amy, Veronica, and Dawn.

Due to the local and national health concerns, a service celebrating Michelle's life will be held in the Chapel of Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian at a later date which will be announced a few days prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, Michelle's family asks that you consider making a donation in her memory to the Susan G. Komen for the Cure (ww5.komen.org) or to a .

To leave a condolence for Michelle's family, please visit her obituary page at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Mar. 19 to Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michelle's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -