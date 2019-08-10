|
|
Mike Creasman
Leicester - Michael Clarence "Mike" Creasman, 78, of 30 Little Mountain Road, went to be with his Lord on Wednesday, August 7, 2019.
A native of Asheville, he was the son of the late C.W. and Gladys Creasman and was also preceded in death by his brothers, Dennis and Steve Creasman, and a grandchild. He was a 1959 graduate of Clyde A. Erwin High School. Along with his wife, were the Owners & Operators of Creasman Financial Planning, now known as Asheville Total Pack Solutions, Inc. He attended Erwin Hills Baptist Church, and was a veteran of the US Army.
He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Revonda Creasman; daughter, Janet McDevitt (Andy); grandchildren, Lindsey Sprinkle (Daniel), Josh McDevitt and girlfriend, Rachel; great grandson, Auburn Sprinkle; mother-in-law, Evelyn Robinson; brother, David Creasman (Myrna); sister-in-law, Carolyn Creasman; his special pet, Sadie, and several nieces and nephews that he loved very much.
Funeral services will be held at 2 PM Saturday, August 10, 2019 in the chapel of Anders-Rice Funeral Home, with Rev. Andy McDevitt and Rev. Daniel Sprinkle officiating. Burial will follow in Pisgah View Memorial Park with military honors conducted by the NC National Guard.
The family will receive friends from 12:30 to 1:45 PM Saturday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Erwin Hills Baptist Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 6903, Asheville, NC 28816.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Aug. 10, 2019