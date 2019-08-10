Services
Anders-Rice Funeral Home & Cremation Center
1428 Patton Ave
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 254-3511
Calling hours
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:45 PM
Anders-Rice Funeral Home & Cremation Center
1428 Patton Ave
Asheville, NC 28806
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
Anders-Rice Funeral Home & Cremation Center
1428 Patton Ave
Asheville, NC 28806
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Pisgah View Memorial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for Mike Creasman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mike Creasman


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mike Creasman Obituary
Mike Creasman

Leicester - Michael Clarence "Mike" Creasman, 78, of 30 Little Mountain Road, went to be with his Lord on Wednesday, August 7, 2019.

A native of Asheville, he was the son of the late C.W. and Gladys Creasman and was also preceded in death by his brothers, Dennis and Steve Creasman, and a grandchild. He was a 1959 graduate of Clyde A. Erwin High School. Along with his wife, were the Owners & Operators of Creasman Financial Planning, now known as Asheville Total Pack Solutions, Inc. He attended Erwin Hills Baptist Church, and was a veteran of the US Army.

He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Revonda Creasman; daughter, Janet McDevitt (Andy); grandchildren, Lindsey Sprinkle (Daniel), Josh McDevitt and girlfriend, Rachel; great grandson, Auburn Sprinkle; mother-in-law, Evelyn Robinson; brother, David Creasman (Myrna); sister-in-law, Carolyn Creasman; his special pet, Sadie, and several nieces and nephews that he loved very much.

Funeral services will be held at 2 PM Saturday, August 10, 2019 in the chapel of Anders-Rice Funeral Home, with Rev. Andy McDevitt and Rev. Daniel Sprinkle officiating. Burial will follow in Pisgah View Memorial Park with military honors conducted by the NC National Guard.

The family will receive friends from 12:30 to 1:45 PM Saturday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Erwin Hills Baptist Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 6903, Asheville, NC 28816.

To sign Mr. Creasman's guestbook online, please go to www.andersrice.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Aug. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mike's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now