Mike Davis, public educator and official passed away on June 3, 2020.



He was born on November 26, 1934, to Dorr and Florence Davis in Charlotte, Michigan. Mike and his wife Melissa had moved back into the Asheville area in 2006. They had previously lived in Nazareth, Pennsylvania where she was a school principal. Melissa's original family home was near Burnsville, NC.



He retired after 43 years experience in education as a public school teacher, administrator, college professor and academic dean. He earned his bachelor degree at Hiram College, masters at Kent State University and doctorate at the University of Miami in 1969. Mike taught and administered programs at Western Carolina University. He served as the academic dean at Austin Peay State University, Morehead State University, Eastern Oregon State University and East Stroudsburg University in Pennsylvania. He provided leadership integrating Charlotte County and other Florida public schools in the 1960's and directed the UM Cuban Teacher Training Program for Cuban exiles. During the 1970's he was the director of three successful Teacher Corps Programs and a Peace Corps Program at WCU.



Mike was quite active in many community service programs. He served on the Nazareth School Board for one term and served 12 years on the Nazareth Borough Council. Michael was a Fulbright Scholar and studied higher education in the Peoples Republic of China during two visits. He was active in Habitat for Humanity projects. He was awarded an honorary Kentucky Colonel for public service. He was a member of the Unitarian Universalists Congregation of Asheville. Wood working, authoring several stories, hiking, Model A remodeling, and sports were his hobbies.



Yet, his greatest joy was the success of his four children and the happiness of 18 talented grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren. He has written a series of 16 true and imaginary short stories for family members and friends.



Mike was survived by his loving wife Melissa of 41 1/2 years and his family; son, Michael A. Davis and his wife Cori, and daughters; Jennifer Smith, and her husband Don, Dawn Cocco and her husband Larry, and Karen Davis and 18 grandchildren; Katie, Jessica, Tristan, Matthias, John Michael, Wesley, Leah, Lemuel, Seth, Emily, Delaney, Thaddeus, Theodore, Miriam, Alexander, Gabriel, Lillian, Robert, and 23++ great grandchildren. His first marriage of 19 years was with Kathryn Mantsch Davis.



The memorial service will be held at the Unitarian Universalist Church in Asheville. Ashes will be scattered in a designated mountain setting by loved ones and in the Memorial Garden of the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Asheville. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his memory to the Unitarian Congregation, Warren Wilson College, Hiram College or Habitat for Humanity.









