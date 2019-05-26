|
|
Mike Espey
Weaverville - Michael Ernest "Mike" Espey, 55, passed away Thursday, May 23, 2019 at his home following a courageous battle with ALS.
A native of Washington, DC, Mike had resided in Buncombe County since 1988. He was a classically trained chef, working as the Executive Chef for the Grove Park Inn for 10 years, and concluding his career as Executive Chef for Solstice East Girls Academy. Mike also produced his own line of grilling sauces, was an avid surfer, and will be best known as being a Miami Dolphins fanatic. He was loved and adored by everyone who knew him, and he will be greatly missed.
Mike was the son of Gertrude Zahn Espey. He was preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Emma Lou Piccirillo, and sisters: Robin Dick and Gail McKinney.
In addition to his mother, surviving are his wife, Cathy Piccirillo Espey; daughters: Brandy Perry and husband Nate, and Ashley Espey and wife Sam; grandchildren: Carson and Aiden Warren, and Emma and Abigail Perry; siblings: David, Julie, Debbie and Sherry; father-in-law, Edward Piccirillo; and several nieces and nephews.
Please contact Mike's family for information about his Celebration of Life service.
Memorial donations may be made to the ALS Association, PO Box 37022, Boone, IA 50037.0022, or at www.alsa.org.
To sign Mike's guestbook online, please go to at www.andersrice.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on May 26, 2019