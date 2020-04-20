Resources
Dr. Mike Kennerly


1946 - 2020
Dr. Mike Kennerly Obituary
Dr. Mike Kennerly

Asheville - Dr. Mike Kennerly, 73, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020. He was a native of Asheville and the eldest son of the late Dr. R.B and Catheryn Kennerly. He was preceded in death by his son, Eric.

Dr. Kennerly attended Lee Edwards High School and received his undergraduate and medical degrees from Georgetown University, also earning recognition as a national smallbore rifle champion. For most of his career, Dr. Kennerly specialized in cardiovascular and thoracic surgery practicing in Savannah, GA, Des Moines, IA, and Asheville. He was an avid pilot, accomplished horseman, and had a passion for hiking, camping, and sailing.

Dr. Kennerly is survived by daughters Karen Kennerly, Laura Kennerly, and Krista Kennerly Cooper; granddaughter Cerys Cooper; brothers, Dr. Chris Kennerly and Roger Kennerly; sister Suzy Coker; and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

www.morrisfamilycare.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Apr. 20 to Apr. 26, 2020
