Mildred Bailey Sprinkle
Asheville - Mildred Bailey Sprinkle, 96, died Wednesday, September 2, 2020, after a long battle with Dementia.
She was born in Asheville to the late James and Juanita King Ingle. She was preceded in death by her first husband of 51 years, John C. Bailey; by her second husband, John R. Sprinkle; and by her siblings, Blanche Austin, Hilliard, Albert, Lloyd, Ralph, and Ernest Ingle.
Mrs. Sprinkle is survived by her daughters, Janice (Rex) Cutshall and Nancy (Richard) McBrayer, all of Asheville; step-daughter Susan (Roger) Ward of Pinehurst; four grandchildren, Chari (Matt) Moss, Staci Phillips, Meredith (Josh) Weatherman, and Mallory McBrayer; two step-grandchildren, four great step-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Mildred was an active member of Bent Creek Baptist Church until her health prevented her from attending. She enjoyed traveling, bowling, gardening, and spending time with her family.
Graveside services will be at 11:00 am on Saturday, September 5, 2020, at Pisgah View Memorial Park with Rev. Larry Sprinkle officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Four Seasons Hospice, 571 South Allen Road, Flat Rock, NC 28731.
The family would like to thank the staff at Flesher's Fairview Assisted Living facility for their excellent care over the past 5 years.
