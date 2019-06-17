|
|
Mildred Collins
Black Mountain - Mildred Collins, 91, of Black Mountain passed away Sunday, June 16, 2019 at the McCune Center of Black Mountain.
Mildred is preceded in death by her parents, Samuel Collins and Lula DeHart Collins; sisters, Katie Collins, Gladys Elliott, and Josephine Clements; brothers, Kelse, Cleve, Dexter, and Jack Collins.
She is survived by her sisters, Irene Stephenson and Gerri Davis and many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life service will be held Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at 10:00am at Lakey Gap Presbyterian Church. Burial will be in Oak Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery, Rutherfordton, NC.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Flowers are accepted or memorials may be made to McCune Center or Four Seasons Hospice.
Arrangements by Harwood Home for Funerals.
www.harwoodhomeforfunerals.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on June 17, 2019