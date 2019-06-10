Services
Anders-Rice Funeral Home & Cremation Center
1428 Patton Ave
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 254-3511
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 5:45 PM
Anders-Rice Funeral Home & Cremation Center
1428 Patton Ave
Asheville, NC 28806
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
6:00 PM
Anders-Rice Funeral Home & Cremation Center
1428 Patton Ave
Asheville, NC 28806
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mildred Morrow
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mildred Davis Morrow


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mildred Davis Morrow Obituary
Mildred Davis Morrow

Asheville - Mildred Davis Morrow, 86, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at her residence.

A native and lifelong resident of Buncombe County, she was a daughter of the late Mannie Lee Davis and Polly Bonham Davis.

Surviving are her husband, Fred William Morrow of the home; brothers: Herbert Davis of Swannanoa, and Dean Davis of Asheville; children: Randy Morrow of Bremerton, WA, Ricky Morrow of Asheville, Rhonda Morrow of Asheville, Ron Morrow of Asheville, and Rex Morrow of Rock Hill, SC; 12 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, 8 great-great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 6 PM Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in the Chapel of Anders-Rice Funeral Home. A private burial will follow on Wednesday at Ashelawn Gardens of Memory.

The family will receive friends from 4 till 5:45 PM Tuesday at the funeral home.

To sign Mrs. Morrow's guestbook online, please go to www.andersrice.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on June 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now