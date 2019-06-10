|
Mildred Davis Morrow
Asheville - Mildred Davis Morrow, 86, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at her residence.
A native and lifelong resident of Buncombe County, she was a daughter of the late Mannie Lee Davis and Polly Bonham Davis.
Surviving are her husband, Fred William Morrow of the home; brothers: Herbert Davis of Swannanoa, and Dean Davis of Asheville; children: Randy Morrow of Bremerton, WA, Ricky Morrow of Asheville, Rhonda Morrow of Asheville, Ron Morrow of Asheville, and Rex Morrow of Rock Hill, SC; 12 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, 8 great-great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 6 PM Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in the Chapel of Anders-Rice Funeral Home. A private burial will follow on Wednesday at Ashelawn Gardens of Memory.
The family will receive friends from 4 till 5:45 PM Tuesday at the funeral home.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on June 10, 2019