Mildred Freeman Solesbee
Mars Hill - Mildred Freeman Solesbee, age 87, passed away peacefully, with family by her side, on July 27, 2020 at Madison Health and Rehabilitation, Mars Hill, NC.
Mildred, a native of Madison County, was a compassionate Christian. She devoted her life to God at age 14, and remained faithful to her Lord and Savior her entire life. Mildred led others to Christianity by setting a loving example of faith, kindness of heart, and hope. She touched many lives with her faithful spirit. She will forever be remembered by those she taught to love the Lord, including her family, friends, and numerous members of the community. Mildred was an avid reader. She enjoyed studying her Bible, cooking, praying for others, playing her guitar and singing in church. After retiring from Taylor Instruments, she continued her life of selflessness. Mildred always dedicated her time to helping those in need. She was the loving caregiver to her husband. Robert, as well as her own Mother, during the latter years of their lives. Mildred was a kind, gentle soul. She will be greatly missed.
Mildred was preceded in death by her parents, Ansel and Vonalee McDaris Freeman; her husband, Reverend Robert Solesbee; and sisters, Carolyn Wright and Barbara Cogburn. She is survived by siblings, Dixie Freeman, Edna Freeman, David Freeman (Loretta), and Ramona Fox (Preston) all of Mars Hill, NC; Lucretia Griffin (Darrel) of Spartanburg, SC; John Freeman (Sharon) of Weaverville, NC, and her devoted younger sister, Brenda Drake (Tim) of Arden, NC. She also has many nieces and nephews, that will forever remember and appreciate all she taught them as they were growing up.
On behalf of the entire family, we would like to give many thanks to the staff at Madison Health and Rehabilitation. We will be forever grateful for the care, love and compassion that was given to our sister, Mildred, during her time of need. We would also like to thank CarePartners Hospice, for their thoughtful, supportive care for Mildred and our family, during her final days at the nursing home. It was comforting to know that she was being monitored closely, kept free from pain, was able to peacefully pass to the open arms of the Lord.
The funeral service will be held 2:00PM Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Robbie Capps Memorial Chapel of Blue Ridge Funeral Service. Reverends Anthony Fox, Michael Garrison and Joel Fox will officiate. Burial will follow at the Freeman Payne Cemetery in Barnard, NC. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Flowers are appreciated or the family is requesting donations to be made to the Activities Department of Madison Health and Rehabilitation.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.blueridgefuneralservice.org