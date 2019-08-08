|
Mildred Gibson Banks
ASHEVILLE - Mildred Gibson Banks, age 91, of Asheville, died Monday, August 5, 2019.
Mrs. Banks was born March 1, 1928 in Buncombe County to the late Reverend Joseph Beviens Gibson and Gussie Margaret Snyder Gibson; she was a resident of Buncombe County all of her life. Mildred was a homemaker who enjoyed cooking and was a charter member of New Hope Baptist Church, Asheville. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Paul William Banks to whom she was married to for 62 years; son, Ronald David Banks; and brother, Bobby Gibson.
Surviving are her daughters, Gloria Brank and husband Mark of Weaverville, and Cathy Davidson and husband Harold of Alexander; sister, Ruth Shipman and husband George of Asheville; two granddaughters, Christy Scruggs and husband Stan of Monroe, and Angela Shiflet and husband Dustin of Alexander; great grandsons, Hampton, Bolton and Larson Scruggs, and Samuel Shiflet; and a great granddaughter, Catherine Shiflet.
Her funeral service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Friday, August 9, 2019 in the Chapel of West Funeral Home, 17 Merrimon Ave., Weaverville. Reverends Larry Coates and Lawrence Smith will officiate. Burial will follow in New Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery, 625 Olivette Road, Asheville.
The family will receive friends 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, August 8, 2019 at the funeral home.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Aug. 8, 2019