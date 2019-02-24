|
Mildred Gregg Bryan
Candler - Mildred Gregg Bryan, 94, of Candler, passed away on Thursday, February 21, 2019. A native of Haywood County, and 1942 graduate of Grace High School in Asheville. She was the great-great-granddaughter of the Rev. Thomas Stradley who was the founder and first pastor of the First Baptist Church of Asheville in 1829. A onetime Clerk of Court, Millie retired from the Department of Agriculture after decades of service, where she was an integral participant in the creation of the WNC Farmers Market. Many will remember her voice from the daily Farm Market Reports on WWNC in the late 1970s-1990s.
She was the daughter of the late Finley and Agnes (Hunsucker) Gregg. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Philip Stephen Bryan; siblings, Lillian (Charles) Stamey, Frances (Ralph) Hensley, Virginia (Howard) Wright, Viola (Lynn) Pankratz, and Robert (Mildred) Gregg; and nephews, William (Bonnie) Stamey, Charles Stamey, and Bruce (Ann) Stamey.
Surviving are her daughter Patricia (Tollie) Roberts; son in law Gene Davis; granddaughters Rebecca Davis, Regenea (Louis) Voorhees, Kelli (Bradley) Harris, and Jaime (John) Daniel; niece Nancy (John) Riggins; nephews Mike (Mary Lu) Hensley, Morris (Lynne) Hensley, Randy (Sherry) Hensley, and Ray Pankratz; great grandchildren Luke Voorhees, Davis Voorhees, Maggie Voorhees, Dylan Harris, Taylor Harris, Aydan Harris, Cameron Daniel, and Emily Daniel; and cousin Kim Revis.
A Graveside Service will be held at 11:00am on Tuesday, February 26 at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Candler.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Feb. 24, 2019