Mildred Louise Morgan
Mildred Louise Morgan

Asheville - Mildred Louise Craig Morgan, 83, went to her heavenly home on Sunday, May 31, 2020.

She was born in Asheville and is preceded in death by her husband, Leonard C. Morgan, Sr. and a daughter, Cathy Kuykendall. She was a homemaker, child care giver and a member of the Swannanoa Church of God.

If you knew her you loved her.

"Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of his saints." Psalm 116:15.

She is survived by daughters, Karen Lowe (Jim) of Fairview, Karla Johnson (Joel) of Asheville; Kay Beachboard (David) of Asheville; son Leonard C. Morgan, Jr. (Carol) of East Moline, IL; eleven grandchildren; twenty great grandchildren; a sister, Delia Morrow of Swannanoa; brother, Henry Jones of Black Mountain; and many, many more loving family and friends.

A graveside service will be held Thursday, June 4 at 11:00 a.m. at Woodlawn Cemetery with Rev. Phillip Kuykendall, grandson, officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Swannanoa Church of God Building Fund, P.O. Box 314, Swannanoa, NC, 28778.

Groce Funeral Home on Tunnel Road is assisting the family and the online memorial is available at grocefuneralhome.com.






Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Jun. 2 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
4
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Woodlawn Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Groce Funeral Home & Cremation Service
856 Tunnel Rd
Asheville, NC 28805
(828) 299-4416
