Mildred Massey
Black Mountain - Mildred Massey, 79, of Black Mountain passed away Friday, February 22, 2019.
Mrs. Massey was born April 25, 1939 in Swain County to the late Arthur and Betty Crisp Earley.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, Junior Earley.
Mrs. Massey is survived by her husband, Porter Ralph Massey; daughter, Keela Curry (Terry); son, Ralph James Massey (Gennell); brother, Kenneth Earley; grandchildren, Kayla and Misty Curry and Daniel and David Massey; great grandchildren, Christian Hensley, Breanna, Alexis, and Tristan Curry and Aa'laya Lewis.
A Celebration of Life service will be held Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at 1:00pm in the chapel of Harwood Home for Funerals with Rev. Tommy Hall officiating. Burial will be in the Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 12:30 to 1:00 prior to the service.
Harwood Home for Funerals is assisting the family.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Feb. 25, 2019