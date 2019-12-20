|
|
Mildred Owen
Fletcher - Mildred Evelyn Craig Owen, 84, passed away Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Mission Hospital.
Mrs. Owen was born in Buncombe County to the late John Walter Craig and Melinda Ballard Craig. She was also preceded in death by her husband Alfred Owen; three brothers, Clarence, Howard, and Lewis Craig and one sister, Lou Ellen Lewis.
Mildred was dedicated to her work and she loved animals and enjoyed reading. She attended Pleasant Grove Baptist Church.
She is survived by her sons, Ricky Bradley (Sandra) and Dale Bradley (Jodi); a sister, Kathryn Lance; two grandchildren, Holly Bradley and Dustin Bradley and several great grandchildren.
The funeral service will be held on Monday, December 23, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Stoney Mountain Baptist Church in Hendersonville with Pastors Thomas Holbrooks and Charles Rogers officiating. Interment will follow at Cane Creek Cemetery.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian is assisting the family and a memorial register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019