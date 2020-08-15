1/1
Mildred Surrett Roberts
1923 - 2020
Mildred Surrett Roberts

Canton - Mildred Surrett Roberts, age 97, passed away Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Silver Bluff Village.

Mildred was the daughter of the late Dewey Surrett and the late Minnie Williams Surrett of Flat Rock, NC. She was born in Indianapolis Indiana and was a long time resident of Haywood County. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, J.C. "Dusty" Roberts and her son, Jerry William Roberts.

Mildred was a faithful member of Canton First United Methodist Church. She was one of the founding members of The Arc of Haywood County and this wonderful organization she held close to her heart. She was a member of the Canton VFW Auxiliary and also served as a volunteer for the delivery program of Meals on Wheels in her community. Mildred was indeed a beautiful lady and she was honored by being crowned Miss Flat Rock in the early 1940's . She was a dance teacher with Fletcher School of Dance and while residing in Florida opened her own dance studio. Upon returning to Canton to make her home she began her own dance studio teaching children all across Western North Carolina.

Surviving are her daughters, Madeleine Bennett, Diane Brenner (Ralph) and Linda Carol Roberts (James K. Logue); a grandson, Russ Brenner ( Lisa); a granddaughter, Dorinda Bennett (Keith Haynes); and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service for Mrs. Roberts will be held at a later date at Crawford / Ray Memorial Gardens in Clyde .

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Arc of Haywood County, 407 Welch Street, Waynesville, NC 28786 or Canton First United Methodist Church, 29 Newfound Street, PO Box 1716, Canton, NC 28716.

The Roberts family wishes to extend their deepest thanks to the staff of Silver Bluff Village for their tireless efforts in providing excellent care, especially during such difficult and unprecedented times, are beyond heroic.

Crawford / Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service is honored to be caring for the Roberts family.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Crawford / Ray Funeral Home
1 North Main Street
Canton, NC 28716
828-648-3535
