Mildred Todd
Waynesville - Waynesville, 77, Early Saturday morning, October 19, 2019, Mildred Ann Todd died after a courageous three-year battle with thyroid cancer.
Mildred was the firstborn daughter of Edna Mae Todd and Frank Todd Jr. In early October Mildred celebrated her 70th birthday by hosting a gathering surrounded by family and extended family. She is survived by three sisters, Linda Phelps, Donna Brock, Lorene Putnam, and one brother-in-law, Kevin Brock, all of Waynesville, North Carolina. She is also survived by one niece, Rachel Brock Shelton and her husband, Jamie, one nephew, Phillip Todd Brock and his wife, Lindsey, two great nephews and one great niece, all of Asheville. She is also survived by a step-great nephew, Dominic Putnam. She is also survived by many special friends she made through her life.
She was a person of deep Christian faith who lived that faith out in all aspects of her life. She was generous, caring, and talented. She loved to paint and scrapbook and has given her special works of art to many friends and family members. She loved special time with her scrapbooking friends, especially Debbie and Kelly.
Mildred grew up in Bowling Green, Kentucky, graduated from Bowling Green High School in 1967, attended Georgetown College and Western Kentucky University where she received her degree in Home Economics. Then, Mildred continued her education and received a Master's in Social Work from Southwestern Theological Seminary in Fort Worth, Texas. Several years later while working as a social worker, Mildred attended a weekend nursing program at Kentucky State University in Frankfort, Kentucky, thus beginning a rewarding career as a Registered Nurse.
As a nurse Mildred loved caring for patients and first worked at Vanderbilt University Medical Center with adult neuro patients. Then, she fulfilled a life-long dream and moved to Alaska where she worked first in Ketchikan and then in Anchorage for a number of years. During some of her time off, she volunteered at a small outpost hospital in Glennallen, Alaska. In 1993 she returned to Vanderbilt Children's Hospital to be closer and to help with her aging family members. Mildred retired from Vanderbilt in 2013 and moved to the North Carolina mountains.
At Mildred's request the family will have a private gathering at a later date.
Donations in her honor may be made to Public Broadcasting Service or any organization you wish to support or even a kind act to someone in need.
