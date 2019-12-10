|
|
Mildred Whetstine
Weaverville - Weaverville- Mildred Lee Coggins Whetstine, age 77, peacefully entered into the arms of her Lord and Savior on Saturday, December 7, 2019.
A native of Jackson County, Mildred was born January 24, 1942 to Britta Lee Bryson Coggins of Cullowhee and the late Luther Coggins. She had resided most of her life in Buncombe County and was a wonderful homemaker, loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Mildred's strong faith was an important part of her life and she was a devoted member of Luther Pentecostal Church. Her family holds happy memories of Mildred watching her favorite television programs, especially fun game shows and Walker, Texas Ranger. Mildred cherished her family with all of her heart and soul and her precious memory will remain a part of each of them forever. We give thanks for the life of Mildred Coggins Whetstine.
In addition to her father, she is preceded in death by her son, Michael Buchanan who passed away November 1, 2019.
Surviving in addition to her mother are her loving husband of 25 years, Franklin Whetstine; her children, Kenneth Buchanan and his wife, Debra of Candler, Steve Buchanan and his wife, Lynn of Clyde, and Karen Hall and her husband Robert of Weaverville; grandchildren, Chris, Suzanne, Deanna, Stephanie, Kyle, Cassie and her husband, Steven, and Sydney; six great-grandchildren; two brothers, Verlon Coggins of Cullowhee, and Clifford Coggins and his wife Gay of Brevard; several nieces and nephews, and many friends.
A funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm Thursday, December 12, 2019 in the chapel of Crawford / Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Canton. The family will be receiving friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the funeral service. Pastor Betty Drake will be officiating. Interment will follow at Fairview Memorial Gardens in Sylva.
Crawford / Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service is honored to be caring for the Whetstine family and words of comfort may be shared at www.CrawfordRay.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019