Milford S Mann
Swan Quarter - Milford Spencer Mann, 101, of Swan Quarter died Friday, May 17, 2019, at Cross Creek Health Care where she had been a resident for several years.
Milford was born in Engelhard, October 2, 1917, the daughter of the late William Benjamin and Lida Mae Hodges Spencer and was the foster child of William Melvin and Sara Elizabeth Hodges Harris. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest K. Mann, and sisters Josie Berry, Ossie Harris ad Grace Sickle.
Milford graduated from Engelhard High School, and after post-graduate studies, worked as a legal secretary, assistant Clerk of Superior Court and assistant Register of Deeds. She retired from Hyde County Sheriff's Department in 1981 after 16 years of service as a deputy sheriff. After retirement, she continued to work for several years with Bryan Funeral Service.
An active member of Swan Quarter Baptist Church for over 50 years, she served in the choir, as Acteen and Girls Auxiliary Leader, Junior Sunday School teacher, church treasurer, and Women's Missionary Union Director.
Funeral Services were held at 4:00 p.m. Sunday in the Swan Quarter Baptist Church with Pastor Jimmy Johnson and Steve Bryan. A committal service and burial followed at 11:00 a.m. on Monday at Soule Cemetery.
The family would like to thank Steve Bryan, Curtis Stotesberry and Edith Simpson for their special support and friendship and thank you to the staff of Cross Creek Health Care for their attentive and loving care.
The family will receive friends at the church immediately following the funeral service on Sunday.
Arrangements are by Bryan Funeral Service, Swan Quarter and online sympathy message can be directed to www.bryanfs.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on May 21, 2019