Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Forge Valley Event Center
Mills River, NC
Milton Massey


- - On Sunday, March 17, 2019, Milton Vines Massey, loving husband, and father, passed away at the age of 80.

Milton was born September 6, 1938, in Waynesville, North Carolina to parents Zack and Clara Massey. He graduated from The University of North Carolina, School of Dentistry in 1963.

He joined the Navy and served two years at Camp Pendleton in California. Milton moved to Brevard, North Carolina in 1965 where he began practicing dentistry.

Milton's passion for his work and his patients were undeniable. A leader in his community and never met a stranger. He traveled all over the country in his RV, with his wife and family, never leaving without making friends with everyone he came in contact with, telling the best jokes and sharing many happy memories. Milton is survived by his wife Cynthia, four children, Jimmy, Mary Beth, Michelle and Michael, ten grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, March 30th, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Forge Valley Event Center in Mills River, NC. In lieu of flowers, Milton felt so blessed to have such a healthy family that he requested donations be made to .
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Mar. 25, 2019
