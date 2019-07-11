|
Minnie Alice Zachary
Asheville - Minnie Alice Benison Zachary, 92, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at the John F. Keever, Jr. Solace Center.
A native and lifelong resident of Buncombe County, she retired in 1995 from Belk Department Store following 38 years of service. She was a longtime member of Merrimon Avenue Baptist Church, where she was formerly active in the Ladies Sunday School Class.
Mrs. Zachary was the daughter of the late Gaither Morgan Benison and Minnie Jackson Benison and wife of Glenn Zebulon Zachary who died August 28, 1973. She is also preceded in death by her brother, Carl Benison; sister and brother-in-law, Ruby Dillingham and John Dillingham.
Surviving are her son, Wade Zachary and wife Brenda of Asheville; grandson, Jonathan Zachary and wife Cassidy; great grandchildren, Werner Glenn Zachary and Jolene Grace Zachary all of Florida; special niece, Donna Bell of Asheville and sister-in-law, Rachel Cruey.
Funeral services will be held at 2 PM Friday, July 12, 2019 in the chapel of Anders-Rice Funeral Home with Rev. Dr. J. Michael Brown officiating. Burial will follow in Ashelawn Gardens of Memory.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 PM Friday prior to services at the funeral home.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on July 11, 2019