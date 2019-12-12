|
Minnie Ball Bartlett
Swannanoa - Minnie Ball Bartlett went to her Heavenly home on December 11, 2019. She is now safe in the presence of Jesus her savior and she is reunited with Roy, her husband of 69 years, and their infant daughter, Debbie, who died in 1957.
Minnie was born to Ida and Julius Ball on April 24, 1929 in Bryson City, NC. She lived most of her adult life in Black Mountain, NC. She loved her family, church, and friends at the Kiwanis Thrift Shop.
Minnie was preceded in death by her mother and father. She was the last remaining family member of her generation. She was predeceased by brothers, Roy and wife Pauline, Dick and wife Lois, JB, Robert and Clyde; as well as sisters, Winnie and Vennie and husband Guy Shelton.
She is survived by daughters, Jeany Bartlett and Carolyn Deal; sons, Randy and wife, Marcia, Gary and wife, Karen, and David and wife, Beth; as well as 12 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren and one on the way. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews that were very close to her.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, December 20, 2019 at 1:00pm at Grove Stone Baptist Church. The family will receive friends immediately following at the church.
Burial will be in the Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Grove Stone Baptist Church, 1568 Grovestone Road, Black Mountain, NC 28711 or the Baptist Children's Homes of NC c/o Broyhill Home for Children, PO Box 338, Thomasville, NC 27360.
Harwood Home for Funerals is assisting the family. www.harwoodhomeforfunerals.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Dec. 12 to Dec. 15, 2019