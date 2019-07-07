|
Minnie Lee Revis Griffin
East Flat Rock - Minnie Lee Revis Griffin, 78, passed away on Saturday, July 6, 2019, at Pisgah Manor Health Care Center.
Minnie was a daughter of the late Robert and Sadie Revis. She was also preceded in death by her husband, George Griffin, who passed on April 10, 2019; brother, Sam Revis; and sister, Janie Ramsey.
Surviving are her son, Chris Griffin (Angie); daughter, Rebecca Plemmons (Dean); grandchildren, Summer Collins (Randy), Shane Plemmons (Kelli), Stacy Griffin, and Eric Morgan; great-grandchildren, Austin Collins and Vanessa Collins; sisters, Robbie White (Ronnie) and Valerie Miller (Bill); brother, Mike Revis; along with many nieces, nephews and extended family.
Her family will receive friends at Groce Funeral Home on Patton Ave. from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday morning, followed by a graveside service at Refuge Cemetery, in Weaverville. Senior Associate Pastor Allen Rash, Trinity Baptist Church, will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, her family asks that donations be sent to Refuge Cemetery, 516 Grant Metcalf Rd., Marshall, NC 28753.
The online register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on July 7, 2019