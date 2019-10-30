Services
More Obituaries for Minnie Rice
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Minnie Leona Willis Rice

Minnie Leona Willis Rice Obituary
Minnie Leona Willis Rice

Leicester - Minnie Leona Willis Rice, 94, of Leicester, passed away Wednesday, October 30, 2019. She is the daughter of the late Ralph and Blanche Pittman Willis and a member of Community Chapel Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Calvin Rice; a son, Glen David Rice; sisters, Lora Silvers, Ruth Greene, Lois Bartlett; and a brother, Avery Buchanan.

Leona is survived by her daughter, Barbara Griffin (Bobby); daughter-in-law, Ruth Ann Rice; grandchildren, Loretta Sorrells (Randy), James Griffin (Meredith), Kristy Carpenter (Buck), and Keith Rice; step grandchild, Annette Griffin; great grandchildren, Dalton Sorrells (Anna), Noah and Jamie Sorrells; Kady and Charlie Griffin; Kelsey Carpenter and Justin Carpenter (Danielle); and several nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at 12pm Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Robbie Capps Memorial Chapel of Blue Ridge Funeral Service, Mars Hill. Reverend Dean Rice will officiate. The burial will follow in the Penland Cemetery, Upper Bailey Branch Rd., Mars Hill. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.blueridgefuneralservice.org.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019
