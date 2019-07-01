Services
Anders-Rice Funeral Home & Cremation Center
1428 Patton Ave
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 254-3511
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Minnie Morrow Obituary
Minnie Morrow

Leicester - Minnie Belle Wilde Morrow, 91, passed away Friday, June 28, 2019 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in Fayetteville, NC.

A native of Madison County, Mrs. Morrow had resided in Buncombe County since 1962. She worked as a Retail Associate at Connie's Fashions, and served as Chaplain for the Naval Women's Auxiliary of the Fleet Reserve Association. She had been a member of Georgetown Baptist Church since 1965.

Mrs. Morrow was the daughter of the late Dwight Hobart and Alice Bishop Wilde, and the wife of Glenn Cleveland Morrow, who passed away March 20, 1976. She was also preceded in death by six sisters and four brothers.

Surviving are her sister, Geraldine Helms; children: Juanita Williams and husband Gary, Glenn Morrow, Jr. and wife Debbie, and Audrey Goodwin and husband Paul; 13 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; 2 great, great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Tuesday in the Chapel of Anders-Rice Funeral Home, with the Rev. Zane Edmonds officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 - 8:00 PM Monday at the funeral home.

To sign Mrs. Morrow's guestbook online, please go to www.andersrice.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on July 1, 2019
