Services
Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 252-3535
Resources
More Obituaries for Miranda Messer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Miranda Thrash "Randie" Messer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Miranda Thrash "Randie" Messer Obituary
Miranda "Randie" Thrash Messer

Candler - Miranda "Randie" Thrash Messer died Sunday, October 27, 2019, at her home following an extended illness.

Randie was born June 5, 1958, in Franklin to Thomas L. and Lora Reeves Thrash.

A 1976 graduate of Enka High School, she attended Lees McRae College and received a degree from A-B Tech College in Radiological Technology, in which she had a long career. Randie enjoyed being with family, spending time at the lake, and she was an avid football fan.

In addition to her parents, Randie is survived by her son, Mark Messer and his wife, Reecia Elliott Messer; granddaughter, Abby Messer, brothers Doug Thrash and wife Patti and Dale Thrash and wife Allison as well as a large extended family.

A memorial service will be at 2:00p.m. Saturday at Acton United Methodist Church with the Rev. Dr. J. Robert Kretzu officiating.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. Friday at Groce Funeral Home on Patton Avenue.

Memorials may be made to Acton United Methodist Church, 171 Sand Hill School Road, Asheville, NC 28806.

The on-line register is at GroceFuneralHome.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Oct. 27 to Nov. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Miranda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Groce Funeral Home
Download Now