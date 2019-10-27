|
|
Miranda "Randie" Thrash Messer
Candler - Miranda "Randie" Thrash Messer died Sunday, October 27, 2019, at her home following an extended illness.
Randie was born June 5, 1958, in Franklin to Thomas L. and Lora Reeves Thrash.
A 1976 graduate of Enka High School, she attended Lees McRae College and received a degree from A-B Tech College in Radiological Technology, in which she had a long career. Randie enjoyed being with family, spending time at the lake, and she was an avid football fan.
In addition to her parents, Randie is survived by her son, Mark Messer and his wife, Reecia Elliott Messer; granddaughter, Abby Messer, brothers Doug Thrash and wife Patti and Dale Thrash and wife Allison as well as a large extended family.
A memorial service will be at 2:00p.m. Saturday at Acton United Methodist Church with the Rev. Dr. J. Robert Kretzu officiating.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. Friday at Groce Funeral Home on Patton Avenue.
Memorials may be made to Acton United Methodist Church, 171 Sand Hill School Road, Asheville, NC 28806.
The on-line register is at GroceFuneralHome.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Oct. 27 to Nov. 1, 2019